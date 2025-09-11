Buy BSE, TCS Shares, Suggests Analyst Kunal Rambhia — Check Target Price, Stop Loss And More
Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist at The Streets, is bullish on BSE Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., issuing buy calls on both the stocks heading into trade today.
Kunal Rambhia On BSE
Rambhia has issued a 'Buy' call on BSE, with a target price of Rs 2,400 and a stop loss of Rs 2,225. The stock closed 5.6% on Wednesday at Rs 2,272.
Rambhia's bullish call on BSE comes against the backdrop of recent pressure that the stock has faced.
Over the past one month, BSE shares have fallen 5%, though the stock has gained as much as 78% during a six-month period.
Eight out of 13 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and four recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price implies an upside of 16%.
Kunal Rambhia On TCS
Rambhia has issued a 'Buy' call on TCS as well, with a target price of Rs 3,250 and a stop loss of Rs 3,100. The stock closed 4.5% on Wednesday at Rs 3,110.
Rambhia is not the only one bullish on TCS, as CLSA on Wednesday has maintained an 'Outperform' rating on the stock, with a 12-month target price of Rs. 4,279.
However, at at time when the entire IT industry has faced sustained pressure, TCS has grossly underperformed the benchmarks, with the stock losing 30% over a one-year period.
34 out of 52 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and 12 recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price implies an upside of 18.5%.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.