Buy BSE, TCS Shares, Suggests Analyst Kunal Rambhia — Check Target Price, Stop Loss And More

Rambhia has issued a 'Buy' call on BSE, with a target price of Rs 2,400 and a stop loss of Rs 2,225. The stock closed 5.6% on Wednesday at Rs 2,272.

Rambhia's bullish call on BSE comes against the backdrop of recent pressure that the stock has faced.

Over the past one month, BSE shares have fallen 5%, though the stock has gained as much as 78% during a six-month period.

Eight out of 13 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and four recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price implies an upside of 16%.