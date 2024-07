Shares of tourism-related companies gained on Tuesday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for the sector while presenting the Union Budget 2024–25 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The government will develop the Vishnupad temple corridor and the Mahabodhi temple corridor in Bihar on the model of the successful Kashi Vishwanath corridor to make them world-class tourist destinations, Sitharaman said.

She underscored that efforts to position India as a global tourist destination would create economic opportunities.