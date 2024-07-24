Budget 2024: Capital-Gains Tax Hike May Make India Less Favourable, Says Samir Arora
Arora puts his weight behind identifying sectors with untapped growth potential.
The hike on long-term and short-term capital gains tax can impact India's attractiveness at the post-tax index level and the country may become less favourable due to it, according to Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital.
India has performed historically well but compounding the hiked tax annually can diminish its comparative attractiveness against other global economies over time, Arora told NDTV Profit in an interview on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to hike the long-term capital gains tax from 10% to 12.5% and the short-term capital gains tax from 15% to 20%.
Arora expressed satisfaction with Union Budget 2024–25's macroeconomic direction, particularly benefiting sectors already performing well. He pointed out significant gains in sectors, such as infrastructure and defence, driven by anticipation of supportive budgetary measures.
(Source: Samir Arora/X)
The fund manager cautiously expressed optimism over the consumption story and its link to job creation, preferring stocks with higher return potential over those with marginal growth. Expressing his disbelief in a "100-year or 40-year story", he highlighted the need for sector rotation and adaptive investment strategies, indicating readiness to switch stocks on the basis of evolving market dynamics.
One can buy stocks of 40 companies for long term, but from them, six–seven need to change in one year.Samir Arora
Arora is less interested in sectors with higher penetration levels, such as defence and infrastructure. Instead, he put his weight behind identifying sectors with untapped growth potential.
On portfolio adjustments, the Helios Capital founder reduced his net exposure to long-shot investments from 75% to below 60%, citing heightened market expectations and the need for cautious optimism.
Arora maintained a positive outlook on the financial sector, attributing its resilience to economic fundamentals and historical performance. He anticipated stronger growth in banks in comparison to information-technology sectors despite the recent underperformance among leading financial institutions.
On real estate, Arora expressed reservations following the removal of indexation benefits and warned about potential challenges due to the large capital investments involved.