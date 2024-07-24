Budget 2024: Capital-Gains Tax Hike May Make India Less Favourable, Says Samir Arora

The hike on long-term and short-term capital gains tax can impact India's attractiveness at the post-tax index level and the country may become less favourable due to it, according to Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital.

India has performed historically well but compounding the hiked tax annually can diminish its comparative attractiveness against other global economies over time, Arora told NDTV Profit in an interview on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to hike the long-term capital gains tax from 10% to 12.5% and the short-term capital gains tax from 15% to 20%.

Arora expressed satisfaction with Union Budget 2024–25's macroeconomic direction, particularly benefiting sectors already performing well. He pointed out significant gains in sectors, such as infrastructure and defence, driven by anticipation of supportive budgetary measures.