BSE Unlikely To Get Into Price War After NSE Cuts Transaction Charges: Jefferies

BSE Ltd. is unlikely to get into a price war after the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. cut overall transaction charges across segments, according to Jefferies.

"Despite the inch-up in competition from BSE—which has gained 6% monthly premium market share—the smaller quantum of cuts also showcase limited appetite of exchanges to indulge in price wars," the brokerage said.

"The price cut by the competitor won't impact BSE's price discounts; it can remain intact," it said.

Jefferies reiterated a 'buy' rating on BSE with a target price of Rs 3,000 apiece, implying an upside of 37.30%.

NSE's overall blended equity options yield 3.15 basis points, which is 21% higher than BSE's flagship equity option products. The reduction is unlikely to shrink the gap significantly. Therefore, BSE is not expected to deliver any price cuts in the near future, Jefferies said.

BSE is witnessing steady improvement in option volumes, with average daily volume in this segment rising by 40% sequentially in February, it said. In addition, market share in notional and premium turnover was growing at 15% and 6%, respectively, in February.

"Even as its pace of growth has moderated in the beginning of March 2023, current run-rate keeps us comfortable with our FY25E average daily trading volume of Rs 6,200 crore (8% market share)," Jefferies said.

NSE has approved the reduction in overall transaction charges across cash equity and equity derivatives segments / products by 1%, with effect from April 1, 2024, the board of directors of the company said at its meeting held on March 11.

The cut is a regular exercise by the exchange, Jefferies said. The price reduction will result in an impact of Rs 130 crore on revenue from transaction charges of the company, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday.