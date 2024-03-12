NSE Cuts Cash, Derivative Transaction Charges By 1% From April 1
The reduction is estimated to have an overall impact of Rs 130 crore per annum on revenue from transaction charges.
The National Stock Exchange's board has approved a cut in the overall transaction charges across segments from the start of the next fiscal.
NSE has approved the reduction in overall transaction charges across cash equity and equity derivatives segments / products by 1%, with effect from April 1, 2024, the board of directors of the company said at its meeting held on March 11.
The said reduction is estimated to have an overall impact of Rs 130 crore per annum on revenue from transaction charges of the company, according to the press release.
The board also decided to exit from its non-core businesses including the technology and education businesses.
NSE Q3 FY24 Highlights
National Stock Exchange Ltd.'s third-quarter profit fell marginally even as margin improved 70 basis points over the previous quarter.
The company profit after taxes fell 1% sequentially to Rs 1,975 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.
There was an exceptional gain from sale of investment of Rs 81 crore in Q3 impacting after-tax profits. The gain was the profit made from the divestment of 4.71% stake in in Protean eGov Technologies Ltd in which NSE Investment Ltd held 25.05%.