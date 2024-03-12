NSE Cuts Cash, Derivative Transaction Charges By 1% From April 1

The National Stock Exchange's board has approved a cut in the overall transaction charges across segments from the start of the next fiscal.

NSE has approved the reduction in overall transaction charges across cash equity and equity derivatives segments / products by 1%, with effect from April 1, 2024, the board of directors of the company said at its meeting held on March 11.

The said reduction is estimated to have an overall impact of Rs 130 crore per annum on revenue from transaction charges of the company, according to the press release.