BSE Launches India Defence Index — Check Full List Of Constituents

BSE launched a specific index to gauge the performance of the listed companies involved in defence manufacturing and production. Its wholly-owned subsidiary BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd. has incorporated the BSE India Defence index on Wednesday. The BSE India Defence index has derived constituents from the BSE 1000 index.

The weighting method applied to incorporate the index is capped free float, and the market cap is adjusted with the base value as 1000, the market structure provider said in a media release. The first value date of the BSE India Defence Index is on June 19, 2017. It is reconstituted semi-annually in June and December.