Brokerages Radar: Cyient DLM And TCS In Focus After Target Price And Revenue Estimate Cuts

Macquarie

• Retain Neutral with a target price of Rs 450.

• The brokerage is waiting for revenue visibility and growth to improve.

• Management has indicated the addition of higher quality orders.

• Management has characterized the underperformance of the Altek business as a "hiccup."

• Revenue estimate for FY26 is revised down by 5% and FY27 by 3%.

JP Morgan

• Retain Neutral with a price target of Rs 450.

• The firm expects the second half (H2) of the fiscal year to be better than the first half (H1).

• Positive revenue growth is expected to only begin by Q4 FY26.

• The brokerage indicates that the third quarter (Q3) could be weak as well.

• Revenue estimate is cut by 16%, mainly led by a cut in the FY26 estimate.