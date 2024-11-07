Brokerages Divided On Jindal Steel & Power Post Q2 Earnings—Here's Why

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. has seen its share of volatility in the recent quarter, with the second quarterly earnings revealing significant pressure.

The company reported a consolidated Ebitda of Rs 2,200 crore, in line with Street expectations. While its near-term outlook remains subdued, analysts are divided in their views.

Citi remains cautious on Jindal Steel, maintaining a 'sell' recommendation with a target price of Rs 850. The brokerage notes that while the company's earnings are expected to recover in the next quarter, the outlook for volume growth remains uncertain.

For the quarter ended September, JSPL's steel sales volumes fell 11% quarter-on-quarter to 1.85 million tons, driven largely by a maintenance shutdown at its Raigarh plant.

Citi is also concerned about the limited visibility on demand recovery, especially with Chinese steel production still in decline and imports to India rising sharply, signaling increased competition.

While Citi expects a rise in Ebitda per ton in the near term, it believes the stock is already pricing in a significant recovery. Citi also pointed to ongoing issues at the company's new hot strip mill in Angul, which is operating at just 40% utilisation.

Nuvama has a more positive stance on the steelmaker, with a 'buy' recommendation and a revised target price of Rs 1,139, down from Rs 1,185 earlier.