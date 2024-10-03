Brokerage Views: Nuvama On Marico, Citi, Emkay On Dabur And More

Companies like Marico Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd. will be in focus after their second quarter update. While Petronet LNG Ltd. got a ratings upgrade, Coal India Ltd.'s production levels has Emkay optimistic.Marico's domestic business posted mid-single digit volume growth, showing improvement quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period of fiscal 2025.Dabur India expects to post a mid-single-digit decline in consolidated revenue for t...