NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Nuvama On Marico, Citi, Emkay On Dabur And More
Brokerage Views: Nuvama On Marico, Citi, Emkay On Dabur And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.

03 Oct 2024, 08:15 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Marico's domestic business <a href="https://www.ndtvprofit.com/business/marico-q2-update-consolidated-revenue-growth-remains-in-double-digits">posted</a> mid-single digit volume growth, showing improvement quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period of fiscal 2025. (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Marico's domestic business posted mid-single digit volume growth, showing improvement quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period of fiscal 2025. (Source: Freepik)
Companies like Marico Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd. will be in focus after their second quarter update. While Petronet LNG Ltd. got a ratings upgrade, Coal India Ltd.'s production levels has Emkay optimistic.Marico's domestic business posted mid-single digit volume growth, showing improvement quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period of fiscal 2025.Dabur India expects to post a mid-single-digit decline in consolidated revenue for t...
