Marico Q2 Update: Consolidated Revenue Growth Remains In Double Digits

Parachute coconut oil posted close to mid-single digit volume growth, as per the company. The lower growth was on the back of the ml-age reduction in one of the key price-point packs, in lieu of a price increase. The brand has taken another round of price hikes at the end of the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, due to higher copra prices.

Saffola Oils also posted weak revenue growth in low single digit numbers.

While the Value Added Hair Oils segment saw subdued growth due to competitive headwinds, the company expects gradual improvement in demand trends.

The foods and digital-first brands sustained their strong momentum and scaled up well ahead of targets, the company said.