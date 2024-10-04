Brokerage Views: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan On Avenue Supermarts, Morgan Stanley On Bajaj Finance And More

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and Fine Organics Ltd. will be in focus after they announced their second-quarter update.Avenue Supermarts reported 14% growth on a yearly basis in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 14,050.32 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 of financial year 2025.Meanwhile, Citi's strategy on India equity said that a strong macro/growth outlook and resilient domestic inflows h...