NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan On Avenue Supermarts, Morgan Stanley On Bajaj Finance And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan On Avenue Supermarts, Morgan Stanley On Bajaj Finance And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Friday.

04 Oct 2024, 08:23 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Avenue Supermarts reported 14% <a href="https://www.ndtvprofit.com/business/avenue-supermarts-q2-updates-revenue-from-operations-surges-14-to-rs-14050-crore">growth</a> on a yearly basis in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 14,050.32 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Avenue Supermarts reported 14% growth on a yearly basis in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 14,050.32 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Source: Freepik)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and Fine Organics Ltd. will be in focus after they announced their second-quarter update.Avenue Supermarts reported 14% growth on a yearly basis in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 14,050.32 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 of financial year 2025.Meanwhile, Citi's strategy on India equity said that a strong macro/growth outlook and resilient domestic inflows h...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT