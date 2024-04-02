Brokerage View: Citi On TCS, Infosys; Emkay On Mamaearth And More

Top brokerages, from Citi Research to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., have taken interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors on Tuesday.

Citi has cut the target price of information and technology stocks, while Emkay has initiated coverage on Honasa Consumer, the promoter of Mamaearth.

India's benchmark indices extended gains to the third day to start FY25 by touching a fresh record high as shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. rose.

The NSE Nifty closed 135.10 points, or 0.61%, higher at 22,462.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 363.20 points, or 0.49%, to end at 74,014.55.

We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are all the top calls you need to know this Tuesday morning.