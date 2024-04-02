Brokerage View: Citi On TCS, Infosys; Emkay On Mamaearth And More
We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are all the top calls you need to know this Tuesday morning.
Top brokerages, from Citi Research to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., have taken interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors on Tuesday.
Citi has cut the target price of information and technology stocks, while Emkay has initiated coverage on Honasa Consumer, the promoter of Mamaearth.
India's benchmark indices extended gains to the third day to start FY25 by touching a fresh record high as shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. rose.
The NSE Nifty closed 135.10 points, or 0.61%, higher at 22,462.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 363.20 points, or 0.49%, to end at 74,014.55.
We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are all the top calls you need to know this Tuesday morning.
Citi On Tata Technologies
Citi Research maintains 'sell' on Tata Technologies with a revised target price of Rs 920 apiece from Rs 1,000 per share.
Revised FY24E-26E estimates by 2-4% on operational parameters
Assigns 40 times multiple, given moderating tech spends in automotive vertical
Citi On TCS
Citi Research maintains 'sell' on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. with target price reduced to Rs 3,500 apiece from Rs 3,635 apiece.
Revised FY24E-26E estimates marginally on operational parameters
Assign multiple of 26x (vs 27x) given concerns on demand recovery pace
Citi On Wipro
Citi Research has maintained a 'sell' rating on Wipro.
Price target was cut to Rs 440 apiece from Rs 470 apiece earlier.
Revised FY24E-26E estimates by 0-1% on operational parameters
Assign multiple of 18x (vs 19x) given concerns on demand recovery pace
Citi On Mphasis
Citi maintains 'sell' on Mphasis. With a revised target price of Rs 2,255
Revise FY24e-26e estimates by 0-4% on changes in operational parameters
Assign multiple of 24x (vs 26x Sep’25) given concerns on pace of demand recovery
Citi On Persistent Systems
Citi maintains 'sell' on Persistent Systems with a price target of Rs 2,910 apiece
Multiple of 35x Sep’25 unchanged on changes in operational parameters and stock split
Citi On Infosys
Citi maintains 'neutral' rating on Infosys
The research firm reduced the target price to Rs 1,660 apiece from earlier Rs 1,735 apiece.
Assign multiple of 25x (vs 26x Sep’25) given concerns on pace of demand recovery
Citi On L&T Technology Services
Citi maintains its 'sell' rating on L&T Technology Services.
The research firm revised the target price to Rs 4,375 apiece from earlier Rs 4,325 apiece.
Revise FY24e-26e estimates by 1% on changes in operational parameters
Citi On Larsen & Toubro
Citi maintains 'buy' rating on Larsen & Toubro and increased the target price to Rs 4,373 apiece from Rs 4,082 apiece earlier.
Target P/E on core P&M business increased to 40x given capex upcycle and rerating in sector.
Rerating on basis of multi-year lows in working capital, healthy execution and increasing RoEs.
L&T remains top-pick in India Infrastructure and Industrials space.
Citi On Zydus Lifesciences
Citi maintains 'sell' on Zydus Lifesciences with a target price of Rs 650 apiece from earlier Rs 750 apiece.
Expects improvement in base business margins
Increases FY24-26E EPS by 8-11% due to higher sales of gRevlimid
Emkay On March Auto Sales
Volume trends in March 2024 were a mixed bag
2Ws show Mixed performance; TVSL does well,HMCL a laggard
PV Dispatches up in double-digits across the pack
CVs Weakness persists led by MHCVs
Tractor volumes decline in double-digits across major players
Continue to prefer 2Ws amid replacement-led visibility over 2-3 years
Underlying metrics continue to remain weak for PVs
CVs are potentially poised for a downcycle
TVS Motor Company and Escorts top picks in OEMs.
Morgan Stanley On India Property
Estimates slower Q4FY24/Q1FYF25 pre-sales amid election delay in RERA approvals
Expect companies to guide 10-20% YoY growth in FY25E vs 30-40% in FY24
Downgrades DLF to 'equal weight' rating with price target of Rs 900 apiece.
Upgrades Godrej Properties to 'over weight' rating, price target of Rs 2,500 apiece.
Rating upgrade on stronger 3Q/4Q24 pre-sales and 40% higher 2025 pre-sales estimates
Maintains 'overweight' on Prestige Estates with price target of Rs 1,400 apiece
Maintains 'equal weight' on Macrotech Developers with price target of Rs 1,050 apiece
Maintains 'underweight' on Oberoi Realty with price target of Rs 1,180 apiece.
Motilal Oswal On Dalmia Bharat
Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 2,500 apiece, implying an upside of 25%.
Expects double-digit volume growth in Q4 FY24
Delay in the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates cement assets remains a key overhang.
Expect prices in the firm's key market areas to improve.
Leverage at a comfortable level despite significant expansion
Cut FY24/25/26 Ebitda estimates by 4/8/8% on weak pricing.
Citi On Adani Ports
Citi Research opens a positive 90-day catalyst watch on Adani Ports.
The price target increased to Rs 1,758 apiece from Rs 1,564 apiece earlier.
Expect strong volume, revenue and Ebitda growth for Q4 FY24E.
Believes valuations remain reasonable at 30x P/E on FY25E estimates.
FY24 port cargo volume of 420 mnt exceeds revised guidance of 400 mnt
Views the recent acquisition of a 95% equity stake in Gopalpur Port as incrementally positive.
Increasing FY24E/FY25E/FY26E earnings per share by 20%/18%/16%
Citi On March Auto Sales
Indian auto OEMs ended FY24 on a modest note.
While passenger vehicle volumes were steady, two-wheeler volumes could have been better.
Truck volumes were lacklustre, as expected, but bus volumes were encouraging.
Tractors continued to witness weak demand.
UV volumes rose 58% year-on-year, 5% month-on-month decline was slightly disappointing.
E2W volumes were down 1% year-on-year and down 15% month-on-month.
Maruti Suzuki remains our top pick in the sector.
Emkay Initiates Coverage On Honasa Consumer
Emkay initiates coverage on Honasa Consumer with a 'buy' rating.
The target price is set at Rs 500 apiece, implying an upside potential of 19%.
Sees a steady scale-up in its business
Expects robust revenue growth of 24% CAGR over FY23–26E.
Expects a healthy margin to expand to 12% by FY26E.
Expects to enhance its return profile for FY26E RoE at ~17%.
A management asset-light approach leads to differentiated product development, new brands and new categories.
The addition of new brands and inorganic brands creates a funnel.
Believes category relevance is the management’s top priority.
Expects the company's return profile to register steady expansion