Brigade Enterprises Surges 11% After Q1 Profit Jumps Four-Fold

Separately, the company's arm, Brigade Tetrarch Private Ltd., said it has entered into an agreement to develop a 1.4 million square feet leasable office space on Airport Road in Bangalore.

"The proposed commercial development is expected to generate an annual lease income close to Rs 100 crore per year, with an investment of close to Rs 750 crore," the filing said.

"The real estate segment continued to be the primary driver of our growth, while other segments made healthy contributions," the company said. "We believe that our diverse portfolio will help us capitalise on emerging opportunities."