Brigade Enterprises Q1 Results: Profit Up Four Times To Rs 80.5 Crore

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises Ltd. reported an advance in its net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The Bengaluru-based realty firm's net profit increased to Rs 80.5 crore from Rs 21.9 crore year-on-year. That compares with the Rs 96.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Its revenue from operations increased 64.8% to Rs 1,078 crore from Rs 654 crore during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected it to be Rs 1,031.2 crore for the quarter.