Brigade Enterprises Q1 Results: Profit Up Four Times To Rs 80.5 Crore
The Bengaluru-based realty firm's net profit increased to Rs 80.5 crore from Rs 21.9 crore year-on-year.
Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises Ltd. reported an advance in its net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
The Bengaluru-based realty firm's net profit increased to Rs 80.5 crore from Rs 21.9 crore year-on-year. That compares with the Rs 96.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Its revenue from operations increased 64.8% to Rs 1,078 crore from Rs 654 crore during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected it to be Rs 1,031.2 crore for the quarter.
Brigade Enterprises Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated,YoY)
Revenue up 64.8% to Rs 1,078 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,031.2 crore).
Ebitda rose 67.3% to Rs 293 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 272.9 crore).
Margin expanded to 27.2% versus 26.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.5%).
Net profit up 3.7 times at Rs 80.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 96.7 crore).
Other Key Highlights
Pre-sales bookings in the real estate segment stood at 1.15 million sq. ft., with a sale value of Rs 1,086 crore during the June quarter. Meanwhile, average realisation stood at Rs 9,483 per sq. ft.
Segment-Wise Performance
Real estate revenue up 105% at Rs 707 crore versus Rs 345 crore.
Leasing revenue up 23% at Rs 259 crore versus Rs 210 crore.
Hospitality revenue up 11% at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 106 crore.
Shares of Brigade Enterprises were down 6.13% at Rs 1,124.40 apiece on Monday, as compared with a 2.74% decline in the benchmark Sensex.