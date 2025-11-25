Brigade Enterprises, Anant Raj Top Gainers As Nifty Realty Outperforms — Here's Why
The market-cap of realty stocks advanced Rs 8,578 crore to Rs 6.3 lakh crore.
Anant Raj Ltd. The Phoenix Mills Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd. shares were top gainers as the NSE Nifty Realty index outperforms. Realty stocks are witnessing a strong technical pullback as investors are covering their short bets.
Investors are also buying realty stocks for value as the outlook for the business seems brighter in the calendar year 2026.
Major realty companies are expecting a sharp acceleration in the launch pipeline from the second half of the financial year 2026. Investors expect a 18–20% year on year growth in the pre sales in the financial year 2026. Moreover, the regulatory overhang is largely behind for the South-based players.
Luxury and ultra-luxury housing will continue to drive sales value momentum. Sales volume is expected to stagnate across key cities and unlikely to exceed more than 4%.
The NSE Nifty Realty index advanced 1.48% to 900.15. The index has snapped a five-day declining streak. The index fell to over one-month low in the previous session.
The index has slumped over 15% on a year-to-date basis. The NSE Nifty Realty index was trading 1.79% higher at 902.75 as of 2:22 p.m.
Despite the resurgence in realty stocks, investors remained worried about a spike in house prices are impacting affordability and sales volumes, sustenance sales compared to new launches driving the pre-sales growth.
To add to woes for developers, labour costs are expected to increase to 15% as per new labour laws, according to Anarock. Launch volumes plunged 61% on the year for top 15 developers.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Anant Raj Ltd., and The Phoenix Mills Ltd. shares were top three gainers in the NSE Nifty Realty index.
Brigade Enterprises share price advanced 4.51% to Rs 908.9 apiece so far today. Anant Raj Ltd. and The Phoenix Mills share prices advanced 4.04% and 3.52% higher, respectively, so far today.