Brigade Enterprises, Anant Raj Top Gainers As Nifty Realty Outperforms — Here's Why

Anant Raj Ltd. The Phoenix Mills Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd. shares were top gainers as the NSE Nifty Realty index outperforms. Realty stocks are witnessing a strong technical pullback as investors are covering their short bets.

Investors are also buying realty stocks for value as the outlook for the business seems brighter in the calendar year 2026.

Major realty companies are expecting a sharp acceleration in the launch pipeline from the second half of the financial year 2026. Investors expect a 18–20% year on year growth in the pre sales in the financial year 2026. Moreover, the regulatory overhang is largely behind for the South-based players.

Luxury and ultra-luxury housing will continue to drive sales value momentum. Sales volume is expected to stagnate across key cities and unlikely to exceed more than 4%.