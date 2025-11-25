Boom Or Bust? What 'AI Bubble' Burst In US Could Mean For Indian Stock Market?

Wall Street analysts said the most notable aspect of Nvidia Q3 report was its upward revision of its future guidance to revenue of $65 billion for the next quarter, suggesting the company sees continued strong demand ahead. The strong forward guidance, importantly, helps reduce the uncertainty in the sector, as investors will feel more comfortable with exposure to the sector, knowing that Nvidia sees sustained growth.

Analysts believe that Nvidia is a bellwether for the broader AI ecosystem, and its strength suggests that demand for AI remains solid, which in turn supports related stocks and sectors. The stock has surged 1,200% in the past three years.

"Given the recent concerns in the market around valuations in the tech/AI space and questions about whether the AI bubble might be overstretched, these earnings come as a timely relief to the markets," said Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Lead at VT Markets.

"The caveats to the positive report will be that if future quarters don’t continue to accelerate, sentiment can reverse quickly. Also, while Nvidia’s success is encouraging, it doesn’t guarantee that all companies in the AI space will be able to replicate, especially those companies with weaker competitive position," added Maxwell.