Nvidia CEO Downplays AI Bubble Fears As He Enlists New Partners

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang announced a flurry of new partnerships and dismissed concerns about an AI bubble, saying the company’s latest chips are on track to generate half a trillion dollars in revenue.

The Blackwell processor, Nvidia’s flagship artificial intelligence accelerator, and the newer Rubin model are fueling an unprecedented surge of sales growth through 2026, Huang said Tuesday at a company presentation in Washington.

The event — Nvidia’s first GTC conference held in the nation’s capital — highlighted the partnerships that the company is forging across the industry. The chipmaker is teaming up with Uber Technologies Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., among others, aiming to ensure its technology remains at the heart of the AI frenzy. And Nvidia unveiled a new system to connect quantum computers with its artificial intelligence chips.

Nvidia’s tie-ups also reflect its increasingly global ambitions. The company is planning a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) data center in Germany with Deutsche Telekom AG and just announced an investment deal with Nokia Oyj. Huang also is poised to unveil pacts with Samsung Electronics Co. and Hyundai Motor Group when he visits South Korea this week.

“We have now reached our virtuous cycle, our inflection point,” Huang told thousands of attendees at a convention hall blocks from the White House. “This is quite extraordinary.”

Huang also emphasized the ways his company is helping advance President Donald Trump’s economic agenda for building out American manufacturing. The Nvidia chief delivered his remarks days before Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to finalize a trade deal that would ease years of trade tensions. Previous restrictions have effectively blocked Nvidia’s prized AI chips from China.

But much of the presentation focused on the AI industry reaching a turning point. Huang’s argument: Artificial intelligence models are now powerful enough that customers are willing to pay for them — and that in turn will justify the costly build-out of computing infrastructure.