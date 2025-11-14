Bihar Elections 2025: L&T To RailTel — 15 Stocks To Watch As Results Unfold

As the Election Commission of India begins counting votes for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly Election 2025, investors will be looking at companies with meaningful exposure to the state.

Sectors such as retail, infrastructure, media, housing and public services stand to gain from policy continuity and accelerated development initiatives.

According to brokerage InCred Equities, if the Bihar election results diverge from the exit polls — that predicts an National Democratic Alliance win, Dalal Street will price in a 'coalition discount' and brace for a surge in volatility. The Indian stock market could face a short-term correction with a 5-7% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50 index if the NDA loses power in Bihar.

NDA's loss in the eastern state could trigger a realignment at the Centre, warned the brokerage.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in focus as the results are set to be announced on Friday.