Bharti Airtel Share Price Falls Amid Mixed Brokerage Reaction To Q2 Earnings

Bharti Airtel share price fell over 1% in early trading on Wednesday amid mixed response from brokerages following the company’s quarterly earnings report.

But, despite a slight sequential decline in the net profit, the stock remains a favoured choice among analysts, who continue to recommend a 'Buy' rating, though with some reducing the target price marginally.

In its latest earnings report, Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,153 crore for the July–September period, down from Rs 4,159 crore in the previous quarter. Analysts had anticipated a profit of Rs 4,398 crore, indicating a slight miss. However, the telecom giant’s revenue rose 8% to Rs 41,473.3 crore, surpassing the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 41,256 crore. Operating profit also increased by 9% to Rs 21,846.2 crore, with margins improving to 52.7%, up from 51.6% in the prior quarter.