Bharti Airtel Share Price Drops Following 12% Quarterly Profit Decline

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. fell over 3% on Tuesday after the telecom giant reported a 12% sequential drop in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' expectations.

In an exchange filing on Monday, Airtel disclosed a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,153 crore for the July–September period, down from Rs 4,159 crore in the previous quarter. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had anticipated a profit of Rs 4,398 crore.

Despite the profit decline, Airtel's revenue rose by 8% to Rs 41,473.3 crore, surpassing the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 41,256 crore. Operating profit increased by 9% to Rs 21,846.2 crore, also exceeding expectations. The company's margin improved to 52.7%, up from 51.6% in the prior quarter.