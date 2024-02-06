Bharti Airtel Q3 Results Review: Ebitda Growth Led By Improving Subscriber Mix, Say Brokerages

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s effective premiumisation is yielding results and the focused strategy of capital expenditure leading to market share gains, according to brokerages.

The growth in the telecom firm's India mobile business revenue and the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation have been led by improving subscriber mix, according to Morgan Stanley.

The average revenue per user rose higher than the Street's expectations, while Bharti Airtel's net profit increased 37% sequentially to Rs 2,876.4 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Monday, meeting the consensus estimate of Rs 2,855 crore by analysts polled by Bloomberg.