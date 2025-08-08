Bharti Airtel Promoter Sells Stake Worth Rs 11,200-Crore Via Block Deal

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s promoter, Indian Continent Investment, on Friday offloaded nearly 1% stake worth Rs 11,200 crore in a block deal.

The promoter offloaded six crore shares for an average price of Rs 1,871.18 apiece, according to the NSE. As of June, Indian Continent Investment held 2.47% stake in the telecom giant.

According to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit on Thursday, Jefferies India and JP Morgan India are the managers for the deal.

Notably, the telco's major promoter, Bharti Telecom, had acquired a 1.2% stake in the company from Indian Continent Investment on Nov. 7, 2024, according to a PTI report.