Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 16,000 Crore Market Cap As Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank Drag

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 16,186 crore in market valuation on Monday, with Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. However, Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. remained gainers for the day.

The benchmark stock indices ended a volatile session with marginal gains on Monday, as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.25 points, or 0.01% higher at 24,836.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled up 23.12 points, or 0.03% at 81,355.84.