Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 16,000 Crore Market Cap As Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank Drag

Reliance Industries gained Rs 13,667 crore, bringing its market value to Rs 20.55 lakh crore.

29 Jul 2024, 05:49 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharti Airtel Ltd. store exterior in Mumbai. (Photograph: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bharti Airtel Ltd. store exterior in Mumbai. (Photograph: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 16,186 crore in market valuation on Monday, with Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. However, Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. remained gainers for the day.

The benchmark stock indices ended a volatile session with marginal gains on Monday, as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.25 points, or 0.01% higher at 24,836.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled up 23.12 points, or 0.03% at 81,355.84.

Among the top 10 most valued firms, Bharti Airtel lost the most, with its market cap losing by Rs 18,984 crore to Rs 8.92 lakh crore after the company announced its Q1 earnings.

HDFC Bank lost Rs 9,984 crore, bringing its market value to Rs 12.18 lakh crore, while ITC lost Rs 7,422 crore, thereby ending the day with a market value of Rs 6.19 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries gained Rs 13,667 crore, bringing its market value to Rs 20.55 lakh crore, while SBI gained Rs 7,630 crore, ending the day with a market value of Rs 7,77 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries was the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC, and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

