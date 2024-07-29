Sensex, Nifty Retreat From Record To End Flat As HDFC Bank, Airtel Drag: Market Wrap

The benchmark stock indices erased most gains to end a volatile session with marginal gains on Monday as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.25 points or 0.01% higher at 24,836.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 23.12 points or 0.03% higher at 81,355.84.

In early trade, the Nifty rose as much as 0.66% to a fresh high of 24,999.75, and the Sensex rose 0.71% to a record high of 81,908.43.

The banking counters set the stage for the index to surpass the psychological barrier of 25,000 but a hidden bearish divergence in the relative strength index pulled the Nifty Bank lower, which put pressure on the Nifty, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers.

On the daily chart, the Nifty has formed a small red candle, with a probable bearish divergence in the RSI indicating a temporary pause in its journey towards the north. A level of 25,000 will continue to act as immediate resistance, Gaggar said.