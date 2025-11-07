Bharat Electronics Share Price Snaps Three-Day Declining Streak After Receiving Rs 6,650-Crore Order

Bharat Electronics Ltd. share price erased losses from opening trade session as the company received orders worth Rs 6,650 crore from NTPC Ltd. The order is engineering, procurement, and construction work in Odisha.

The defence manufacturing company had reported a nearly 26% advance in net profit to Rs 1,287.77 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 1,092.45 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bottom line was the Bloomberg analysts' consensus estimate of Rs 1,085 crore.