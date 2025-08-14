Bharat Amritkaal Fund Focused On 'India's Growth Story: Vikas Khemani Picks Five 'Buckets' For Wealth Creation

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Khemani said that India is on a transformational growth path and a lot of foundational work has been done in last 10 years on the infrastructural, digital, and economic fronts.

''As India moves from a $4 trillion GDP today to about $30 trillion GDP by the time India turns 100, it will be a transformational journey which happens very rarely in a nation. This period is like an inflection point of the economy and will create huge amounts of wealth," Khemani told NDTV Profit.

He explained that India is the only large economy in the world which is the youngest nation, most populous and the most inspirational in the world. "Our mindsets have changed and aspirations are triggered. The growth will create widespread wealth across sectors, in the deepest parts of country," he said.

Coming to the top five sectoral picks, Khemani said that he is betting on manufacturing, banking and financial services, consumption, services oriented companies, and infrastructure. Talking about the defence sector, he added that the bucket is a ''structural play'' and will create wealth for the next 10-15 years. Khemani concludes that India will be one of the best market in the world from a wealth creation perspective.