Bharat Amritkaal Fund Focused On 'India's Growth Story: Vikas Khemani Picks Five 'Buckets' For Wealth Creation
Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund aims to identify opportunities early on, aligning with the evolving landscape of India's economy with a concentrated portfolio comprising 25-30 select stocks.
On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, ace market veteran Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors Pvt Ltd. is betting big on India's economic growth story seen in the next few decades.
Khemani's Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors had launched the Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund, a long-only Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) last year, which focusses on high-growth domestic companies.
Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund
According to the D-Street expert, the Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund is a flexi-cap portfolio fund that is poised to benefit from key “megatrends” across sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, services exports, infrastructure and consumption.
The fund aims to identify opportunities early on, aligning with the evolving landscape of India's economy with a concentrated portfolio comprising 25-30 select stocks. In the backdrop of India's Independence Day, Khemani said that the Indian economy is at an 'inflection point' of wealth creation.
Vikas Khemani's top five 'buckets' of wealth creation
In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Khemani said that India is on a transformational growth path and a lot of foundational work has been done in last 10 years on the infrastructural, digital, and economic fronts.
''As India moves from a $4 trillion GDP today to about $30 trillion GDP by the time India turns 100, it will be a transformational journey which happens very rarely in a nation. This period is like an inflection point of the economy and will create huge amounts of wealth," Khemani told NDTV Profit.
He explained that India is the only large economy in the world which is the youngest nation, most populous and the most inspirational in the world. "Our mindsets have changed and aspirations are triggered. The growth will create widespread wealth across sectors, in the deepest parts of country," he said.
Coming to the top five sectoral picks, Khemani said that he is betting on manufacturing, banking and financial services, consumption, services oriented companies, and infrastructure. Talking about the defence sector, he added that the bucket is a ''structural play'' and will create wealth for the next 10-15 years. Khemani concludes that India will be one of the best market in the world from a wealth creation perspective.