Mega Trend Vs Growth: This Market Expert Bets On Long-Term Value Creation — Here's How

According to the expert, India is getting formalised into many business sectors. However, even in a mega trend of a business cycle, one needs to be invested in a "growth phase". "We keep track of markers, such as the tech curve, cost curve, behavioral shifts, regulatory shifts, capital flow, talent flow. These markers tell us which way the wind is blowing," said Dharamshi.

"If the markers make a curve of growth for any business, then that's where the maximum value creation tends to happen. This is when we want to capitalise on," he told NDTV Profit. According to the expert, a mega trend can last for 20 years, 30 years or 50 years, but the phase of making money might not last that long.

The money-making phase can be either a five-, seven- or a 10-year period. "This is when investors must capitalise to make money," he told NDTV Profit. Experts believe the future of businesses in every sector will depend on their ability to adjust to 'megatrends' (major social, economic, political, environmental or technological shifts) and the disruptive forces they create.