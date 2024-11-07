Beware Of Buying Jet Airways As Shares Will Likely Be Suspended

Jet Airways Ltd. shares hit their lower circuit of 5% today, and the stock has corrected 40% year-to-date, but that doesn't mean a buying opportunity. Investors should be cautious of buying shares of the grounded airline as they are likely to be suspended by the national bourses soon.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the admission of Jet Airways into liquidation and ordered the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to appoint a liquidator for the process. "This litigation has been an eye opener," the top court said while pronouncing its verdict.

The shares of the airline fell as much as 5.01% to Rs 37.7 after the top court pronounced its verdict. This compares to a 1.08% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2:20 p.m.