Bank Of India Shares Price Rise After Domestic Advances Surge In Q2 Business Update

Business NewsMarketsBank Of India Shares Price Rise After Domestic Advances Surge In Q2 Business Update
The shares of Bank Of India rose as much as 2.71% in trade so far after the bank posted its second quarter update.

07 Oct 2025, 10:04 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The shares of Bank Of India rose as much as 2.71% in trade so far after the bank posted its second-quarter update (Image Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The shares of Bank Of India rose as much as 2.71% in trade so far after the bank posted its second-quarter update (Image Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
The shares of Bank Of India rose as much as 2.71% in trade so far after the bank posted its second quarter update. The bank's total domestic deposits grew 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 7.3 lakh crore in the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 6.73 lakh crore in the year-ago period, the lender said in its provisional quarterly business updates on Monday.

The public sector bank's gross domestic advances rose 14.62% to Rs 5.97 lakh crore in the September quarter from Rs 5.65 lakh crore in the same period in the last fiscal, according to an exchange filing.

BOI's global business grew 11.8% to Rs 15.62 lakh crore, including a 13.94% rise in the global gross advances to Rs 7.09 lakh crore. The total global deposits grew 10.08% to Rs 8.53 lakh crore, it said.

The banks domestic retail term deposit rose 14.15% to Rs 3.45 lakh crore from Rs 3.02 lakh crore.

Bank of India's standalone net profit during the quarter ended June rose 32% to Rs 2,252.1 crore, compared to Rs 1,702.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The net interest income — the difference of interest earned and interest paid — for the quarter fell 3% to Rs 6,068.1 crore. This compares to Rs 6,275.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Bank Of India Share Price

Bank of India stock rose as much as 2.71% during the day to Rs 129.45 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 0.78% higher at Rs 127.02 apiece, compared to an 0.46% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:58 a.m.

It has risen 19.86% in the last 12 months and 24.12% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 56.10.

Five out of the seven analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 133.5, implying a upside of 5.3%.

