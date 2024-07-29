Bandhan Bank Hits Upper Circuit After Q1 Profit Jumps

On the NSE, shares of Bandhan Bank hit the 10% upper circuit and rose to Rs 211.75, the highest since July 4. It remained locked in the upper circuit as of 09:46 a.m., compared to 0.30% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The scrip declined 5.21% in the last 12 months, and 12.28% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.98.

Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 1.1%.