Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Gains Over 4% As Profit Jumps In Q2

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s share price rose over 4% on Tuesday after its consolidated net profit surged 26% year-on-year for the quarter ended September 2024.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 546 crore during the July-September quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to Rs 451 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

The net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, grew 13% to Rs 713 crore. The NII stood at Rs 632 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bajaj Housing Finance's revenue from operations grew to Rs 2,410 crore during the July–September period, a jump of 26% from Rs 1,911 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The assets under management during the quarter under review totalled to Rs 1.03 lakh crore, up 26% from Rs 81,215 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's asset quality slipped in the September quarter. The gross non-performing assets ratio widened to 0.29% as compared to 0.24% in the year-ago period. In the same period, the net NPA ratio expanded to 0.12% from 0.09%.

Bajaj Housing Finance announced the results a day before its parent company, Bajaj Finance Ltd., would release its quarterly performance.