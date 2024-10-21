Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 21%, Net Interest Income Up 13%

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., which recently made its stock market debut, on Monday posted a 26% year-on-year jump in its net profit for the quarter ended September.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 546 crore during the second quarter as compared to Rs 451 crore in the year-ago period, according to the consolidated results declared by the property loan-issuer.

The net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, grew 13% to Rs 713 crore. The NII stood at Rs 632 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations grew to Rs 2,410 crore during the July–September period, a jump of 26% from Rs 1,911 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The assets under management during the quarter under review totalled to Rs 1.03 lakh crore, up 26% as compared to Rs 81,215 crore in the year-ago period.