Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, SBI Cards, L&T Finance — JPMorgan Hikes Price Targets On Key NBFCs

Shares of Indian non-banking financial companies received a fresh bullish price target from multinational investment firm JPMorgan, which updated its coverage on various stocks.

Analysts said NBFCs' 29% year-to-date outperformance compared to banks has been driven primarily by a valuation re-rating of 27% due to the RBI liquidity pivot and rate cut cycle.

"We believe the valuation re-rating is justified by earnings tailwinds from potential NIM expansion, as liabilities reprice faster than fixed-rate loans. The valuation re-rating is in line with past rate cut cycles, where India NBFCs re-rated by 41% on average," a JPMorgan note said.

Despite these factors, earnings support has been limited thus far on a weak macro, slower-than-expected transmission of rate cuts in NBFC earnings, and asset quality issues in select segments. With the RBI likely on pause, positive earnings revisions will be important for the sector to re-rate, analysts said.

High valuations in select pockets of the sector may limit upside unless earnings grow to match expectations.

"We remain selective as we await better entry points and prefer stocks that offer value (Shriram Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services) along with the positive earnings impact of the normal monsoons, as well as recent GST cuts," JPMorgan said.