Bajaj Finance Falls To Nearly Two-Month Low After Profit Estimate Downgrades

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. dropped nearly 3% to the lowest in nearly two months on Wednesday as most analysts cut net profit estimates on concern over higher credit costs.

The non-banking financial company's consolidated net profit rose 14% to Rs 3,912 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, meeting analysts' estimates.

Morgan Stanley cut the net-profit estimates by 1.8%, 1% and 0.7% for the current and the next two fiscals respectively. The brokerage maintains an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price to Rs 9,000, implying a potential upside of 34% from the previous close, according to a note.

Bernstein Research cut the target price to Rs 5,700 from Rs 6,800 apiece and also downgraded the stock to 'underperform', saying that the system-wide growth in retail credit would remain slow.