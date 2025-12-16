Axis Bank Shares Hit One-Month Low After Management Sees Delay In Margin Recovery

Axis Bank shares fell over 4% on Tuesday hitting a one-month low after management sees margin recovery delay pulling down the Nifty Index.

Bank has said that the NIMs will now bottom either in the fourth quarter or the first quarter in the previous year versus earlier guidance of third quarter.

The management now forecasts a shallow, 'C'-shaped NIM trajectory towards a targeted 3.8% over next 15-18 months, bank told Citi Research.

Citi notes that Axis Bank is seeing improved traction in its corporate segment, while the retail segment is also showing signs of recovery, supported by pent-up demand.

Stress in the credit card portfolio is easing, and there is no visible stress emerging in export-oriented MSMEs. The brokerage expects technical gross slippages to show seasonal fluctuations in the third quarter.

Citi has revised its view on net interest margins, now expecting them to bottom out in either the fourth quarter or the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

Management’s focus remains on delivering positive operating leverage, with costs as a proportion of assets expected to trend lower, although optimisation of the fee-to-asset ratio remains constrained for now.