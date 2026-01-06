SEBI Proposes 30-Day Lag In Price Data Usage For Educational Purpose After Avadhut Sathe Case Probe
SEBI has proposed a uniform lag of 30 days for both sharing and usage of price data may be made applicable for educational and awareness activities.
Amid the ongoing probe of finfluencer Avadhut Sathe's for making unlawful gains in the securities market for unlawful gains, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a uniform lag of 30 days for both sharing and usage of price data may be made applicable for educational and awareness activities.
The capital markets regulator released a consultation paper on Tuesday, Jan. 6, where it proposes that the person engaged solely in education will continue to abide by the provisions of the prohibited activities.
SEBI's probe against Avadhut Sathe
On Dec. 4, 2025, SEBI issued an interim order against finfluencer Avadhut Sathe for alleged unlawful gains of over Rs 546 crore, directing that these should be impounded from him and his academy. SEBI prohibited Sathe from advertising his performance or those of his course participants.
He has been directed to not collect any fee from existing course participants, and remove all websites and advertisements related to his academy. In August 2025, SEBI conducted a search operation at Sathe's trading academy. The finfluencer claimed that his group did not provide stock tips or advisory services.
In an interim relief, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) permitted Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt. Ltd. to withdraw funds for essential operational expenses on Dec. 19, 2025. The academy, along with Avadhut Sathe and Gauri Avadhut Sathe, had contested SEBI’s interim ex-parte order. The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing for Jan. 9, 2026.