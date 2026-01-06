SEBI Proposes 30-Day Lag In Price Data Usage For Educational Purpose After Avadhut Sathe Case Probe

On Dec. 4, 2025, SEBI issued an interim order against finfluencer Avadhut Sathe for alleged unlawful gains of over Rs 546 crore, directing that these should be impounded from him and his academy. SEBI prohibited Sathe from advertising his performance or those of his course participants.

He has been directed to not collect any fee from existing course participants, and remove all websites and advertisements related to his academy. In August 2025, SEBI conducted a search operation at Sathe's trading academy. The finfluencer claimed that his group did not provide stock tips or advisory services.

In an interim relief, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) permitted Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt. Ltd. to withdraw funds for essential operational expenses on Dec. 19, 2025. The academy, along with Avadhut Sathe and Gauri Avadhut Sathe, had contested SEBI’s interim ex-parte order. The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing for Jan. 9, 2026.