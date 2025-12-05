SEBI Bars Avadhut Sathe: How Trainers Themselves Were Losing Money

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred unregistered financial advisors Avadhut Sathe and Gouri Avadhut Sathe from offering investment-related services, according to an interim order issued on Thursday.

SEBI’s preliminary probe found that Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt. Ltd. (ASTAPL) was providing unauthorised investment advisory under the pretext of stock market education.

Avadhut Sathe is the founder of ASTAPL, while his wife, Gouri Avadhut Sathe, is the director of the academy.

The order noted that the academy used live market trading data for its online and offline classes, and charged substantial fees from participants.

The regulator also observed that the accused were disseminating misleading advertisements on social media. These included projecting unrealistic returns to lure investors.

“Preliminary examination in the matter indicated that ASTAPL/AS (Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt Ltd) was engaged in providing unregistered investment advisory and research analyst services under the guise of stock market education while using live market trading data during sessions. It was further observed that the ASTAPL/AS had collected substantial amounts of fees from unsuspecting investors,” the market regulator said.

“In addition, ASTAPL/AS was found to be disseminating misleading information and advertisements through social media platforms, aimed at inducing investors by portraying unrealistic returns from stock market activities,” added Whole Time Member of SEBI, Kamlesh C Varshney, in his interim order.