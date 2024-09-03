AU Small Finance Bank Shareholder Divests 1.47% Stake For Rs 737 Crore

A public shareholder of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. sold 1.47% stake in the company for Rs 736.6 crore, through open market transactions on Tuesday.

Westbridge Aif I offloaded 1.08 crore shares at Rs 676.06 apiece, according to the bulk deal data on the BSE. Westbridge Aif I held a 1.75% stake in the bank as of June.

In August, Fincare Business Services divested a 1.7% stake or 1.27 crore shares worth Rs 803.6 crore through open market transactions at Rs 630 apiece.