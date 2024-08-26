AU Small Finance Bank's Public Shareholder Sells Stake Worth Rs 804 Crore

Fincare Business Services, a public shareholder of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., offloaded a 1.7% stake worth Rs 803.6 crore through open market transactions on Monday.

FBS sold 1.27 crore shares at Rs 630 apiece, according to block deal data on the NSE. FBS held an 8.04% stake in the company as of June. Following the latest transaction, its stake in the company decreased to 6.32%.

DSP Mutual Fund bought 1.03 crore shares or a 1.38% stake; Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. bought 10.6 lakh shares or a 0.14% stake. Other buyers include BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt. and Societe Generale.