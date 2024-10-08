China Stocks Spike After Long Holiday As Traders Await More Stimulus: Asia Markets Wrap

Stocks in Mainland China surged after a week-long holiday as traders awaited more revival measures to sustain the bull run in the country's stock market.

However, stocks in Japan, South Korea, and other Asian countries slipped in trade on Tuesday, taking cues from an overnight decline on Wall Street amid geopolitical tensions.

China's benchmark equity index—CSI 300—jumped as much as 11% during opening. The index was up 8.2% at 4,351 as of 7:23 a.m. Meanwhile, China stocks in Hong Kong fell 5.3% on Tuesday.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 was 468 points, or 1.19% lower at 38,939, while Australia's S&P ASX 200 was down 0.07% at 8,199.

Stocks in China were poised for a frantic trade as markets reopened after a long holiday when the nation's top leaders will hold a briefing to discuss policies aimed at boosting economic growth.