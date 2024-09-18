Asian Stocks Rise In Run Up To Fed Rate Decision

Most stocks in Asia rose in early trade on Wednesday taking cues from Wall Street as the US Federal Reserve geared up to announce the crucial decision.

The Japanese stocks led the advance as the Bank of Japan is also set to decide on its key interest rate on Friday. S&P ASX 200 was up 0.02% at 8,142, while Nikkei was up 0.74% at 36,476 as of 6:00 a.m. Stock market in Hong Kong will be closed for a public holiday.

The US Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since March 2020 to engineer a soft landing. While the debate on the size of the rate cut rages on, traders are increasingly pricing in a half-point cut.

Fed funds futures traders on Tuesday priced in a 63% probability of a 50 basis-point cut, up from 47% last Friday. They saw a 37% probability of a 25 basis-point cut, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Just ahead of the Fed meeting, US retail sales unexpectedly rose in August, pointing to healthy consumer demand that continues to underpin the economy.

Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia and Brazil’s central bank will also decide on their key interest rate on Wednesday. The US policy decision later in the day will be followed by a press conference by the Chair Jerome Powell.