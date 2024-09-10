Asian Stocks Rebound With US Inflation Print In Focus For Rate Cut Cues

Asian stocks recovered Monday's losses to open higher, ahead of the US inflation print which could provide cues to the size of September rate cuts.

The Australian and the Japanese benchmarks climbed, while that of South Korea declined. US equity futures contracts edged lower early Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 was 0.14% higher at 36,221, and the S&P ASX 200 was up 0.66% at 8,040 as of 6:13 a.m.

The share rebound comes after a selloff triggered by economic concerns on whether the Federal Reserve may have waited too long to cut interest rates. The non-farm payrolls rose in August by 1.42 lakh last month against the expected 1.65 lakh, leaving the three-month average at the lowest since mid-2020.

However, traders will shift focus to the upcoming CPI data in the US due on Sept. 11, hoping that it may aid the Fed in shifting focus to a soft landing.

Traders pared the chance of a half-point rate reduction at the Fed’s September meeting to about 20% from as high as 50% last week, according to Bloomberg.

China’s trade data will be released on Tuesday while Germany is set to publish CPI data. Analysts will also be eyeing the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the day.