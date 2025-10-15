Asian Stocks Gain As Rate-Cut Bets Outweigh Trade Angst: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks rebounded after three days of losses, as optimism over a potential Federal Reserve interest-rate cut lifted sentiment and outweighed renewed US-China trade tensions.

Shares in Japan, South Korea and Australia all rose at the open after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s concerns about a weakening labor market reinforced investors’ expectations for a rate cut in October. Contracts for the S&P 500 edged up after the underlying gauge dropped 0.2% as President Donald Trump said he might stop trade in cooking oil with China.

The dollar held its losses and crude oil hovered near a five-month low. Gold traded near its peak while spot silver advanced after a volatile day on Tuesday that saw prices surge to an all-time high above $53.54 an ounce, before tumbling sharply amid signs a historic squeeze is starting to ease. Treasury two-year yields hovered near their lowest levels since 2022.

Since the tariff-fueled selloff in April, global stocks have rebounded sharply, buoyed by optimism over artificial intelligence and expectations of further monetary easing following the Fed’s September rate cut. That rally, however, now faces headwinds as trade tensions between the US and China resurface, with both sides stepping up rhetoric and signaling possible new restrictions on key technology.

“Macro uncertainty remains the key overhang for risk assets,” Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group wrote in a note. “With rate-cut bets and solid earnings underpinning sentiment, I believe the downside for US stocks remains limited.”