Asian Stocks Fluctuate As Crude Oil Spikes With West Asia Conflict Escalating

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region fluctuated in early trade on Friday after the conflict between Iran and Israel escalated, with US President Joe Biden weighing to support further Israeli strikes. The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 was 119.38 points or 0.31% higher at 38,671.44, while Australia's S&P ASX 200 was 90.90 points or 1.11% lower at 8,114.30 as of 06:25 a.m. During Thursday's session, Brent crude went up 5.03% to $77.62 a barrel.

Crude oil prices sored after President Joe Biden, told reporters the US was discussing whether to support potential Israeli strikes against Iranian oil facilities. “We’re discussing that. I think that would be a little, anyways,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Israel said it bombed more than a dozen Hezbollah targets in Beirut on Thursday. This was in retaliation to Iran, launching approximately 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel on Tuesday for Israel’s killing of Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Tehran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, on Sept. 27.

The Chinese stock market will be closed for its Golden Week festivities. After a record-breaking rally last week, China regained the influence it lost for over 10 months in the MSCI Emerging Market index.

Elsewhere, stocks in the US struggled to gain traction even though the latest data showed that the services sector in September expanded at the fastest pace since February 2023. The US September ISM services PMI rose to 54.9 versus the estimate of 51.7.