Asian Stocks Extend Gains As China Stimulus Impact Linger

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region extended their rally on Thursday as traders still digested the China stimulus package while eyeing the upcoming US GDP data. The gain in the region came after a mix trade on Wall Street as investors assessed the housing-market data.

The equity benchmarks in Japan and South Korea were trading higher by over 1%. The Kospi was up 1.76% at 2,630, while the Japanese Nikkei was up 1.54% at 38,494 as of 6:15 a.m. Future contracts in the US pointed to a higher start with the tech-heavy Nasdaq rising up to 0.55%.

The yen was steady after falling more than 1% against the dollar on Wednesday after Bank of Japan said it is in no rush to further increase interest rates.

In the rare high-level press conference earlier this week, interest rate cuts, liquidity for banks and incentives for homebuyers, were announced to revive China's economy. However, analysts said that this not enough for a sustained run.

"Unless these monetary and liquidity measures are also accompanied by some sort of demand-side measures," it is not clear if this will be enough for a sustained rally, Nomura said in a note.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the US GDP print, due Friday, to ascertain if the Federal Reserve was late in slashing its lending rates. Investors will look forward to a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and price data later this week.

Elsewhere, data release for the day includes industrial production in Singapore, machine tool orders in Japan and Hong Kong trade data.