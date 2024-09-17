Asian Stocks Drift As Traders Assess Increased Chances Of Jumbo Cut

Asian stocks were mixed in early trade ahead of the crucial rate decision by the US Federal Reserve with traders increasingly pricing in a half-point cut.

The equity benchmark in Japan fell while that of Australia was slightly higher. S&P ASX 200 was up 0.27% at 8,143 while Nikkei was down 0.49% at 36,393 as of 6:00 a.m. Markets in China and South Korea will remain shut for public holidays.

The US central bank will begin its two-day meeting starting Wednesday while traders and economists remain captivated by how much the Fed will pivot.

Fed funds futures traders on Tuesday priced in a 62% probability of a 50 basis-point cut, up from 47% last Friday. They saw a 38% probability of a 25 basis-point cut, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

A Fed rate cut of 25 basis points might instil fear in the markets, according to Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies. He hopes for a rate cut of 50 basis points.

“For the Fed, it’s really about whether it’s 25 or 50 (basis points cut), and the narrative around what it’s saying about ongoing rate reductions. I hope it goes around 50 bps, and given the kind of interest rate cycle we are in, I think that’s what the markets would like as well," he told NDTV Profit.

The US retail sales data for August that is set to be released on Tuesday can also weigh in on the central bank's crucial decision.

Bond traders haven’t been this divided about the outcome of an upcoming decision since before the great financial crisis of 2008, according to Bloomberg.