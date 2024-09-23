Kospi, Hang Seng Up Even As China's Economic Challenges Intensify

Asian stocks began the week on a stable note, shrugging off concerns about China's deteriorating economic outlook, which initially weighed on investor sentiment.

However, all eyes will be on the US GDP print to ascertain if the Federal Reserve was late in slashing its lending rates.

The equity benchmark in Hong Kong led the advance, while that of Australia weighed. The South Korean Kospi was up 0.25% at 2,599, while Hang Seng was up 0.71% at 18,388 as of 8:46 a.m. The stock market in Japan will be closed for a public holiday.

China's economic concerns deepened on Friday as data showed a decline in government spending and a significant rise in youth unemployment. Further, the US is said to reveal its proposed rules that would ban Chinese- and Russian-made hardware and software for vehicles, Bloomberg reported citing people aware of the development.