Asian Stocks Advance As Wall Street Soars To Record Ahead Of CPI Data

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region rose in early trade, mirroring record highs on Wall Street in the run-up to the crucial inflation report on Thursday.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 was 212 points, or 0.5% higher at 39,503, while Australia's S&P ASX 200 was up 44 points or 0.54% at 8,231 as of 5:44 a.m.

Stocks in Mainland China snapped their 10-day record rally on Wednesday to post the biggest decline in more than four years, raising concerns if the bull run will be sustained. The doubts in the rally come as investors were disappointed by the lack of any anticipated big measures to revive the economy

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve's latest minutes show that officials are in no rush for another half-point cut as long as the labour and employment numbers are strong.

“Some participants observed that they would have preferred a 25-basis-point reduction of the target range at this meeting, and a few others indicated that they could have supported such a decision,” the minutes said.

In India, the former chairman and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a highly regarded Indian industrialist, Ratan Tata, died on Wednesday at the age of 86.