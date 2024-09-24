Hang Seng, Nikkei Gain As China Policy Easing Revives Hopes Of Economic Comeback

Most Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as authorities in China rushed in to revive the economy by easing rates, while the US Federal Reserve is poised for more rate cuts.

The Hang Seng was up 1.92% at 18,596, while the Japanese Nikkei was up 1.3% at 38,204 as of 7:42 a.m. Future contracts in Tokyo and Hong Kong benchmarks pointed to a positive closing.

People's Bank of China will slash banks' reserve requirement ratio and outstanding mortgage rates. The panel decided to cut 7-day reverse repo rate to 1.5% from 1.7%.

The PBOC panel said that it might lower RRR again by 0.25-0.5 percentage point, depending on the liquidity condition. "Actions today to have neutral effect on banks' margins."

The central bank on Monday lowered its 14-day reverse repurchase rate to 1.85% from 1.95% to boost the economy.

This comes after the south Asian country's economic concerns deepened, as data showed a decline in government spending and a significant rise in youth unemployment.