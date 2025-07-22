US Stock Futures Retreat As Investors Sift Through Earnings: Markets Wrap

Stocks slipped Tuesday while investors braced for news from companies on how tariffs are filtering through to their earnings.

Futures on the S&P 500 ticked lower after the gauge hit another record on Monday. Japanese shares fell along with the yen amid worries about fiscal spending after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition suffered a setback in the weekend elections. The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.4%.

A record-breaking stock rally has powered on in the face of growing uncertainty over trade negotiations ahead of the Aug. 1 tariff deadline. But with valuations stretched, the strong second-quarter earnings season is failing to illicit much of a reaction from investors so far, as they wait for more concrete information on the tariff fallout.

“Of course we see beats, but that won’t tell us a huge amount about where we are going forward,” J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Hugh Gimber told Bloomberg TV. “That’s where we are spending our energy on this earnings season, trying to gauge where the hit from tariffs will come through.”

Lockheed Martin Corp. and Coca-Cola Co. are due to report Tuesday, and Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. on Wednesday. After hitting a series of all-time highs, the S&P 500 is trading around 22 times expected 12-month profits. The S&P 500 hasn’t posted a 1% up or down day since late June.

Treasuries and the dollar steadied before speeches from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed leader has faced relentless criticism from the Trump administration, mostly over decisions to hold interest rates steady so far in 2025. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined the fray On Monday, saying there should be a review of the central bank’s “non-monetary policy operations,” including renovations of its headquarters in Washington.